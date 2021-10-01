Pelé celebrates discharge from the hospital on social media: “Very happy to be back at my house”

King Pelé used his social networks this Thursday to celebrate the discharge of the Albert Einstein Hospital. The idol of Santos thanked the doctors for their work and highlighted that he is very happy to be able to return home.

“When the path is difficult, celebrate every step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more times than usual. be back in my house,” he wrote on his Instagram.

“I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a human and very affectionate welcome. Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love”, he added.

Pelé was discharged this Thursday morning. In a statement, the hospital said that the King “is stable and will continue chemotherapy after surgery to remove a tumor in the intestine, performed on September 4th.”



Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, had already manifested on Instagram anticipating that her father would be getting ready to leave the hospital. “Now that he’s stronger and coming out of the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home, I’m heading back to my little house too,” wrote Kely last Wednesday.

During recovery from surgery, the King spent several days in the ICU and, after leaving the intensive care unit, he had to return briefly due to respiratory instability two weeks ago. However, he moved into semi-intensive care and was transferred to a room on 21 September.

