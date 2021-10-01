Pelé is discharged from the hospital after a month in the hospital: “Happy to be back at my home” | soccer

The long wait is over. A month after being hospitalized, Pelé was discharged and left the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, this Thursday.

The medical bulletin released by the hospital also informs that the King will continue chemotherapy after the removal of the tumor in the intestine, on September 4th.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on the morning of Thursday, September 30, 2021. The patient is stable and will continue undergoing chemotherapy, after surgery to remove a tumor in the intestine, performed on September 4th. September,” says the note from Albert Einstein.

The King was informed that morning that he would be discharged. He was hospitalized for 30 days – since August 31st.

On social networks, Pelé celebrated:

– When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more times than usual. I am so happy to be back at home.

– I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a human and very affectionate welcome. Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love.

On September 4, Pelé underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, and was in the ICU. Ten days later, the 80-year-old former player was transferred to a room.

Smiling, Pelé exercises with a ball at the hospital.

In recent days, Pelé and family have used social media to inform fans about the idol’s health status. Last Tuesday, he released a video of exercising with a ball next to his physiotherapist. In the caption, he wrote:

– The physiotherapist Kamila is helping me warm up to return to the lawns. No matter the size of the challenge. The secret is to celebrate every little victory along the way.

On the second, Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, posted an image of her father with dyed hair. In previous days, she had shown her father playing cards and singing a song by Santos. Pelé also released a video exercising on an exercise bike. In the post, he showed good humor: