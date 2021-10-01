Pelé is discharged from the hospital and will continue on chemotherapy treatment

Former player Pelé was discharged from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein this Thursday morning (30). He is stable and will continue on chemotherapy treatment, after undergoing surgery to remove a suspected tumor in the right colon on September 4th.

The King of football was stable after surgery, but ended up returning to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on September 17, after experiencing respiratory instability. When he recovered, Pelé was sent to the semi-intensive care unit.

In his Instagram account, Pelé said that he is “very happy to be back at my house”. He made a special thanks to the hospital staff “who made my stay pleasant, with a human and very affectionate welcome”. And to the fans “who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love”.

During the period of her hospitalization, her daughter Kely Nascimento posted several updates about the evolution of her clinical condition. Always in a good mood, Pelé showed up doing physiotherapy, singing the Santos anthem and watching the Brazilian women’s team match.

See the full medical report:

Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on the morning of Thursday, September 30, 2021. The patient is stable and will continue on chemotherapy, after surgery to remove a tumor in the intestine, performed on September 4th .

Dr. Fabio Nasri, geriatrician and endocrinologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein

Dr. Alberto Goldenberg, digestive tract surgeon at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein

Dr. Miguel Cendoroglo Neto, Director-Superintendent of Medical and Hospital Services of

Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital