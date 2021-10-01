Pernambuco authorizes third dose of vaccine for health professionals

In a press conference this Friday morning (1st), the Health Secretary of Pernambuco, André Longo, announced that health workers, who completed the vaccination schedule (two doses against covid-19 or a single dose) until 31 st March, are already authorized to take the booster application.

“These are professionals who have already completed six months of receiving the second dose. In these cases, all municipalities in Pernambuco are already authorized to apply the booster dose. For this, today (1st) tomorrow, more vaccines arrive to continue with the protection strategy to the front line (combat to covid-19),” said Longo.

The first shipment of immunizations aimed at this audience is scheduled to arrive in the state this Saturday afternoon (2), with new batches of vaccines from the manufacturer Pfizer/BioNTech. “As in the first phase of vaccination of health professionals in Pernambuco, still in the first quarter of 2021, the State will assume the immunization of the booster dose of these workers in the state network. Municipalities, on the other hand, should be responsible for municipal services, also paying attention to self-employed professionals in the category. In this way, we will further strengthen the immunity of those who are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic”, highlighted André Longo.

The secretary also informed that, after meetings with the Ministry of Health, new doses of immunizing agents should be sent to Pernambuco in the coming days to advance the application of the third dose in health professionals. “We know the challenge of administering the booster dose across the entire category in a short period of time. Therefore, we need to mobilize efforts to summon health workers and vaccinate them in a timely manner”, he reinforced.

Seniors

He also announced that the boost in immunization against covid-19 now arrives for the elderly over 60 years old in Pernambuco. He informed that, in a meeting with the municipalities, it was established that, as soon as more vaccines arrive (today and tomorrow), it is already possible to vaccinate this public with the third dose, provided that the two-dose or single-dose scheme has been completed before , at least six months.