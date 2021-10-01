Petrobras approves benefit for the purchase of cooking gas; BRL 300 million fund

Petrobras has already approved a fund to finance the new government program, which intends to provide support in the purchase of cooking gas.

A few weeks ago, President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) had stated that Petrobras was making an appeal possible to fund a new program. The initiative would have the intention of providing support for families in situations of social vulnerability in the purchase of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), that is, cooking gas.

Last Wednesday (9/28), the state company confirmed that it has committed BRL 300 million during the 15-month period for funding this program. Petrobras had its assistance program approved by the Board of Directors and will be able to help families in a situation of social vulnerability to acquire other items besides gas, according to a published note.

Still in study phase, the program seeks alternatives and more partners to further expand the respective program. Faced with the crisis imposed by the pandemic, the company reinforced its social commitment and performance in ensuring that many families are reached by the program.

It has not yet been announced when the transfer of values ​​will start, criteria to be evaluated and how much each family will receive. But, according to the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva and Luna, all means are already being made possible.

Petrobras is under strong pressure from many politicians for its line of financial activity that follows the international market. However, in a recent note, the company’s president had already stated that in relation to gasoline prices, for example, everything that exceeds R$ 2 is not its responsibility.