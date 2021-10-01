Petrobras’ refinery purchase could have “backfired” for Ultrapar, analysts assess

Refap (Photo: Petrobras)

SAO PAULO – The withdrawal of the purchase of the Alberto Pasquim Refinery (Refap), from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), by Ultrapar (UGPA3) was evaluated in two ways by analysts who monitor the sector. For them, Ultrapar loses a chance to create value, but it also fails to take a political risk that could impact the business, especially next year.

This Friday, UGPA3 shares advanced 1.83% at 1:15 pm (Brasilia time), at R$ 15.01.

Bradesco BBI even said in a report, during the negotiations, that the acquisition would unlock growth avenues for Ultrapar and that the operation could add up to R$3.40 to the company’s share price. However, analysts made a reservation that the purchase of the Rio Grande do Sul refinery could be a “backfire” due to political uncertainties.

“The acquisition would have increased Ultrapar’s exposure to the current uncertainty over fuel prices and the 2022 presidential election,” says the text of the report published after the close of negotiations.

For the authors of the analysis, Refap could have its market value impacted in a scenario in which the government could change fuel prices at Petrobras refineries, to a level below that practiced in the international market. “A mere 5% discount on this price parity could reduce Refap’s fair value by more than 50%,” analysts calculate.

Credit Suisse analysts agree that it is less of a risk for Ultrapar, but say that the closing of negotiations could be negative for both companies involved. “It is negative for Petrobras, which by not selling the refinery, increases the risk of distribution and logistics price. And marginally negative for Ultrapar, which loses a potential catalyst”, says the report.

Negotiations had started at the beginning of the year and, since then, some analysis houses have signaled that the withdrawal of the deal could be a positive trigger for Ultrapar’s actions.

“By giving up on the acquisition, Ultrapar could focus its efforts on improving Ipiranga’s margins, leaving aside fossil fuels and rewarding shareholders with dividends,” read another BBI report, released at the end of August.

“Despite the efforts made by the parties during this process, certain critical conditions defined in the company’s binding proposal were not confirmed in the course of negotiations, unbalancing the expected risk and return equation. With this, Ultrapar informs that it will not renew its binding proposal, opting to close the ongoing negotiations, without penalties for any of the parties”, highlighted the company in the statement about the withdrawal of the deal.

Petrobras already said in a statement that it will timely start a new competitive process for this refinery.

“The competitive processes for the sale of the Gabriel Passos Refinery (REGAP) in Minas Gerais, Lubricants and Petroleum Derivatives of the Northeast (LUBNOR), in Ceará, and the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), in Paraná, are still underway with a view to signing of purchase and sale contracts. The Landulpho Alves (RLAM) and Isaac Sabbá (REMAN) refineries have already had their purchase and sale contracts signed”, he highlighted.

The state-owned company also informed that it reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and the management of its portfolio and informs that the subsequent stages of the projects in progress will be disclosed to the market.

