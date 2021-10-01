PetroRio shoots up 9% with bid for Petrobras well that could be “transformer”

The actions of PetroRio (PRIO3) shoot 9.06%, at R$ 24.9, in the session this Thursday (30) after the BrasilEnergia website informs that the consortium formed by the company and Cobra would have offered a higher bid for the package of the well of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) Albacore.

Also according to the website, the consortium formed by enaut (ENAT3), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), Talos Energia and EIG Global Energy Partners offered the best offer for the Albacora Leste field.

Both fields are part of Petrobras’ divestment. The results, informs the website, should be released by the end of next week.

According to the Credit Suisse, the business could be transformative, as Albacora would become a very relevant asset for PetroRio.

Capitalized

With an offering of shares which raised $600 million and a healthy leverage, PetroRio has everything to go shopping, highlights the BTG in quick report sent to customers.

According to the bank, the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Wahoo and Albacora L. field are the obvious targets, which could catalyze a new surge in the shares, he adds. Currently, the company has 28.6% of the block.

“Execution skills have been one of the main pillars of our positive vision. Last year was proof of that, with PRIO delivering important milestones in a very challenging environment”, he warns.

In addition, the Brent oil price has also given PetroRio a little boost: the commodity was one of the factors that drove the company’s profit in the second quarter to R$304.6 million.