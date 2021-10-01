PF says that City Hall paid 385% more for probes and catheters

The Cuiabá Health Department paid R$ 219,000 more for the purchase of probes and catheters for pediatric use, which represents an extra price of 385.19%.

The information is from the Federal Police and appears in the decision that authorized Operation Collusion, which took place on Thursday (30).

According to the document, a technical analysis carried out by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) found undue favoritism in hiring the company MT Pharmacy to supply the items.

Probes are tubes inserted into some channel or cavity in the body. The catheter is the equipment that facilitates access to the patient’s vein when administering medication or collecting for exams.

The company was contracted through the waiver of bid nº 34/2020 for the total amount of R$ 275 thousand.

According to the PF, the items purchased from the company were already the object of two other waivers of bidding carried out by Pasta at lower prices.

“The CGU emphasizes that ‘on the date of ratification of Bid Waiver No. 34/2020, the Emergency Dispensation No. 37/2020 was in progress in the City of Cuiabá, with the purpose of contracting the same items, which were contracted for good prices. inferiors’”, he said in an excerpt of the document.

“In addition, SMS ‘formalized Emergency Dispensation No. 33/2020 in the same period as Emergency Dispensation 34/2020, to contract exactly the same items, however, at more advantageous prices'”, he added.

The CGU also found, according to the PF, that the Empresa Cuiabana de Saúde Pública, an entity of the municipal indirect administration, acquired similar items at a much lower price.

While the Health Department paid R$367.917 per unit, the Cuiabana Health Company paid R$59.90 for the items.

“Through a survey on the TCE/MT Price Radar, it was found that the Cuiabana Public Health Company purchased 200 units of Closed System 12 FR Aspiration Probe/Catheters from Cinco – Confiança Industria e Comercio Ltda on 06/05/ /2020, at the unit value of R$ 59.90, totaling R$ 11,980.00″, he said in another excerpt of the document.

Items partially delivered

The CGU also pointed out, according to the Federal Police, the existence of evidence that MT Pharmacy received full payment of the bidding waiver without having delivered all the items listed in the invoice.

According to the Federal Police, Norge Pharma, the company then responsible for administering the CDMIC (Cuiabá Medicines and Supplies Distribution Center) informed that it did not receive all the items of the dispensation. However, the then Secretary of Health Luiz Antônio Possas de Carvalho ordered MT Pharmacy to be paid in full.

“Norge Pharma, the company then responsible for managing the CDMIC, informed that partial quantities of the products listed in Invoice No. 1193 were received, which is why it informed that it only entered the quantities received and did not certify the Invoice, forwarding it for the CDMIC Board of Directors to take the necessary measures”, says an excerpt of the document.

“Nevertheless, Health Secretary Luiz Antônio Possas de Carvalho and Deputy Secretary of Management João Henrique Paiva, even without a receipt by Norge Pharma, promoted the settlement of the expense and authorized the payment of the full amount of the invoice, or that is, R$ 275,937.75”, says another part of the report.

Operation

The operation was targeted at the former Health Secretary of Cuiabá, Antônio Possa de Carvalho, the former assistant secretary of the Ministry, João Henrique Paiva, businessman Alexandre Alves Guimarães, owner of MT Pharmacy and five other people.

The action investigates alleged fraud in bidding processes of the Department of Health of the Capital. The total value of the investigated contracts amounts to R$1.9 million.

According to the Federal Police, the investigated processes refer to the acquisition of hospital consumables and personal protective equipment (PPE) to meet the needs of the municipal health network in preventing and combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The audits found several irregularities, such as failure to comply with formalities pertaining to the waiver of bidding, directing the procedure to the hiring of a specific company, arbitrary price increases.

