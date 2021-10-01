PGR argues in the STF that Covid’s CPI may break the secrecy of the Bolsonaro family’s lawyer | Policy

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) defended in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the breaking of the fiscal secrecy of Frederick Wassef, attorney for senator Flavio Bolsonaro, by the CPI of Covid.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, however, stated that the removal of data should be restricted to the pandemic period, that is, from March 2020, and not retroactively until 2016, as approved by the CPI

Wassef’s breach of fiscal secrecy was approved in August by the CPI to ascertain, from the data, whether the lawyer had any involvement in the process of acquiring vaccines against Covid-19.

CPI breaks confidentiality of government leader and Wassef

The measure, however, was suspended by order of Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF, who responded to a request by the lawyer. Toffoli understood that it was not clear which information collected to be forwarded to the CPI by the Federal Revenue of Brazil would be covered by the clause of professional inviolability, which protects lawyers.

The minister’s decision was individual and provisional (injunction). The case will still be analyzed by the STF plenary. There is no deadline for the trial.

In his opinion, Medeiros stated that, as this is data involving a lawyer, the removal of confidentiality needs to be duly justified, but that no right is absolute.

In the request to the Supreme Court, Wassef stated that he is not related to the facts found by the CPI and that he has no connection with the Federal Government or with companies or businessmen in the health sector.”

In the action, he further argued that the measure taken by the commission is illegal and violates the Constitution.

“The act is manifestly null, illegal and disproportionate, given the lack of reputable reasoning or minimal evidence of involvement of the Applicant in the investigation, since no concrete fact is mentioned as justification for the request, so that there is no support for the requests made,” he wrote.