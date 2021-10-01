PGR tells STF that organization of the September 7 anti-democratic acts started from an interview with Bolsonaro | Policy

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) told the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that the undemocratic acts of September 7 began to be organized after an interview with President Jair Bolsonaro, on August 15th.

The information was revealed by the newspaper “O Globo” this Friday (1). The PGR statement was sent to the Supreme Court on September 4 and is part of an opinion that called for blocking the accounts of the Mato Grosso Soy and Corn Producers Association (Aprosoja-MT) and the Brazilian Soy Producers Association (Aprosoja Brazil).

At the request of the PGR, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, ordered the blocking of the accounts of entities that are being investigated by the organization of violent acts against the institutions on 7 September.

To the STF, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, recalled that, in the August interview, Bolsonaro referred to a “counter-coup” to what he understood as measures against the government.

“At first, the organization of carrying out probable acts of attack on democracy and institutions began with an interview with the President of the Republic informing that there would be a counter-coup to acts understood as contrary to his administration, on August 15 of this year”, he wrote the assistant attorney.

After the release of the report of “O Globo”, the PGR released a note in which it stressed that the interview date is “only” a “milestone” to indicate the beginning of the organization of the acts (see the full note at the end of this report ).

“The assertion that the president of the Republic had called anti-democratic acts does not reflect what was mentioned in the PGR’s statement. The ministerial document only points to an interview given by the president on August 15, a public fact and widely publicized, to delimit the date as framework for the possible organization of the acts – object of the investigation – as well as to set the time limit for the execution of the measures”, stated the PGR.

Bolsonaro himself participated in the events, with speeches to supporters in Brasília and São Paulo. The president’s speeches had a coup-like content and an attack on institutions. Bolsonaro even said that he would no longer carry out orders from the STF.

TV Globo found that Bolsonaro is not formally investigated in the inquiry into the organization. The president’s interview is pointed out by investigators as a milestone for the unfolding of the structuring of the acts that are being investigated and that involve Bolsonaro’s allies.

See the full PGR note:

Regarding an article published in the edition of O Globo, the Attorney General’s Office clarifies:

– The text distorts information contained in a confidential statement sent on August 4 to the Supreme Court (STF), whose purpose was to request measures against individuals and legal entities at that time identified as suspected of making financial transfers for the organization of acts undemocratic.

– The President of the Republic is not among the persons to whom the requested precautionary measures were intended.

– The statement that the President of the Republic had called for anti-democratic acts does not reflect what was mentioned in the PGR’s statement. The ministerial document only points to an interview given by the president on August 15, a public fact and widely publicized, to delimit the date as a milestone for the possible organization of the acts – object of the investigation – as well as to set the time limit for the execution of the measures .

-Finally, the PGR regrets that confidential and out-of-context information is published in an irresponsible manner, causing misinformation.