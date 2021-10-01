PGR tells the STF that Jair Bolsonaro initiated calls for September 7 anti-democratic acts

BRASILIA — With the advance of investigations into the undemocratic acts of last September 7, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) identified that the organization of these demonstrations began after a summons made by President Jair Bolsonaro himself weeks earlier.

It is the first time that the PGR has named Bolsonaro by name within the inquiry, in a classified document sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on September 4th. The procedure still does not make it clear, however, whether the president is being investigated in this case, nor does it describe what would be the possible crimes committed by him due to his connection with the acts. His attacks on the Court have also already earned him inclusion as investigated in the fake news inquiry.

Based on the evidence gathered, the PGR also tries to track the participation of government ministers in organizing these acts. With this, the investigation advances to the fingerprints of the Palácio do Planalto in the anti-democratic demonstrations. GLOBO had access to unprecedented details of the inquiry, which is being processed in secrecy at the STF, under the report of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

For the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo, responsible for the case, the call for attacks on democratic institutions began on August 15, when Bolsonaro reportedly released a message to his contacts on WhatsApp defending the organization of a “counter coup” to the demonstrations contrary to its management.

In the document, PGR cites this disclosure as an “interview” given by Bolsonaro. “At first, the organization of carrying out probable acts of attack on democracy and institutions began with an interview with the President of the Republic informing that there would be a ‘counter-coup’ to acts understood as contrary to his administration, on August 15 of this year” , wrote Lindora.





According to the Constitution, "the action of armed groups, both civilian and military, against the constitutional order and the democratic State is a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime".

For this reason, the PGR established the 15th of August as “the time frame in which the summons for the anti-democratic acts scheduled for the 7.9.2021 began”. Based on that date, the investigation seeks to track the financial flow of the targets to discover funders.

In the testimonies already collected by the Federal Police, investigators asked questions about the relationship of the targets with government ministers and pocketnarista parliamentarians.

One of the main people investigated is the truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, who is currently a fugitive in Mexico. He encouraged stoppages of truck drivers for September 7 in order to pressure the Senate for the removal of the STF ministers.

In Zé Trovão’s testimony, given on August 20, before the arrest warrant, investigators questioned him about meetings that the organizers of the anti-democratic acts had with ministers Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) and Gilson Machado (Tourism) in Brasília In August. They also asked about the group’s meetings with federal deputies Nelson Barbudo (PSL-MT) and Hélio Lopes (PSL-RJ), allies of Bolsonaro. “These meetings were casual”, replied Zé Trovão.

Plateau does not comment

The truck driver’s group participated in a meeting at Planalto Palace on August 11 with the Special Secretary for Social Articulation, Gabriele Araújo. Registered on the official agenda, the meeting had the theme “autonomous truck drivers”. Questioned by the PF, he stated that he did not talk about the September 7 act at the meeting. Another participant, businessman Turíbio Torres, told the PF that he did not meet with the ministers. “The deponent did not meet with authorities, but when he saw them, he asked to take pictures with them.”

The inquiry also targets a person close to the Bolsonaro family — Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known as Léo Índio, cousin of the president’s children. The PGR identified that he also made calls for undemocratic acts, including disclosing data for fundraising. The PF is yet to take his testimony.

When contacted, Léo Índio stated that he does not know “any of the people named in the investigation”, he said that he publicized the protests “for the support I give the president” and that he did not receive the amounts donated for the acts. Planalto Palace and the others mentioned did not respond.