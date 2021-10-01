Pharmaceutical says pill antiviral is effective against variants – News

Laboratory studies show that experimental oral antiviral drug against Covid-19 of MSD pharmaceutical (Merck Sharp & Dohme), the molnupiravir, is effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the highly transmissible Delta, dominant in the world. The company announced preliminary results on Wednesday (29).

Since molnupiravir does not target the virus spike protein — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines — which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, he said. Jay Grobler, head of the Department of Infectious, Diseases and Vaccines at Merck.

Instead, the antiviral targets viral polymerase, an enzyme needed for the virus to reproduce. The drug is designed to work by introducing errors into the virus’s genetic code.

The data show that the drug is more effective when administered early in the infection, said the drugmaker.

Merck tested the antiviral on nasal swab samples taken from participants in the drug’s first trials. Delta was not yet in wide circulation, but molnupiravir was tested in laboratory samples of the variant, responsible for the latest increase in hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19.

The American company had already announced that, earlier this year, it did a smaller study and found that, after five days of treatment with molnupiravir, none of the patients who took the drug’s doses tested positive for the infectious virus, while 24% of the patients who placebo patients had detectable levels.

Merck is currently conducting two phase three studies of the antiviral, one to treat Covid-19 and the other to prevent infection. Polls are expected to end in early November, Grobler said.

The research is being carried out with infected patients who did not need hospitalization, but had symptoms for no more than five days and were at risk for the disease to evolve and become serious.

