Phenomenon caused by the Sun impairs the functioning of NASA space vehicles on the red planet

NASA will stop commanding its missions to Mars in the coming weeks, while Earth and the Red Planet are on opposite sides of the Sun. This period, called the Mars solar conjunction, occurs every two years.

As detailed, through a statement, the Sun expels hot ionized gas from its corona, which extends into space. During solar conjunction, when Earth and Mars cannot “see” each other, this gas can interfere with radio signals if engineers try to communicate with the spacecraft on Mars.

This can corrupt commands and result in unexpected behavior from our deep space explorers.

To be on the safe side, the agency’s engineers send the Mars spacecraft a list of simple commands to run for a few weeks.

As detailed by NASA this year, most missions will stop sending commands between October 2nd and 16th. Some extend this command moratorium, as it is called, a day or two in either direction, depending on the angular distance between Mars and the Sun in Earth’s sky.

Sun between Earth and Mars

See how some of these missions to Mars might look during the period:

Perseverance will take weather measurements with its MEDA sensors (short for Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer), look for dust swirls with its cameras (though it doesn’t move its mast, or “head”), run its RIMFAX (Radar Imager for Mars’ Experiment subsurface) and capture new sounds with their microphones.

The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will remain stationary at its location 175 meters away from Perseverance and will communicate its status weekly to the rover.

The Curiosity rover will take weather measurements using its REMS (Rover Environmental Monitoring Station) sensors, take radiation measurements with its RAD (Radiation Assessment Detector) and DAN (Dynamic Albedo of Neutrons) sensors, and look for eddies with its array of cameras.

The InSight stationary probe will continue to use its seismometer to detect tremors like the large marsquakes it recently captured.

NASA’s three orbiters – Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and MAVEN – will continue to relay some data from the agency’s surface missions back to Earth, in addition to collecting their own science.

As detailed by NASA, while a limited amount of scientific data will reach Earth during conjunction, the spacecraft will save most of it until after the moratorium.

This means there will be a temporary pause in the flow of raw images available in Perseverance, Curiosity and InSight.

They will then send their remaining data to NASA’s Deep Space Network, a massive Earth-based radio antenna system managed by JPL.

Also according to the information, engineers will spend about a week downloading the information before resuming normal spacecraft operations.

If teams monitoring these missions determine that any of the collected scientific data has been corrupted, they can usually relay that data.

With information from NASA

