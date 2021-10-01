PlayStation acquires Bluepoint Games from Demon’s Souls

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has officially announced the acquisition of a new studio: Bluepoint Games, the developers behind the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and, more recently, the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls.

Bluepoint and PlayStation have been working together for years, but the news comes shortly after the studio’s most recent hit release. Sony has confirmed that Demon’s Souls has sold over 1.4 million copies since launch. O IGN spoke with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst and Bluepoint president Marco Thrush to learn more about the acquisition, PlayStation strategy and how Bluepoint, despite having experience with PlayStation game remasters and remakes, will explore original ideas.

Bluepoint wants to make original games

Demon’s Souls was released last November, and although Bluepoint has yet to announce the next game, Thrush explained that the studio will focus on original content going forward.

“For our next project, we’re working on original content right now. We can’t tell you what it is, but that’s the next step for us,” said Thrush, noting that even with remakes like Shadow and Souls, the studio was already partially creating original content. He explained how, in fact, the studio’s growth, both in the number of employees and in the types of projects, naturally led to this next step, especially considering the experience of the team.

The transition from remasters to remakes was to test us and make us take the next step,” said Thrush, noting that the team had about 15 people during the production of the God of War compilation and now has about 70 people — coming up to 95 people during the production of Demon’s Souls, including outsourced labor.

“Our team is a highly experienced team, the average experience among people is around 15 years, and they all come from original development. It’s not like we’re developers who have trained in remasters and remakes. our hearts, and that’s what we’re ready to do, finally ready, with the support of Sony, to go forward and show what we can do and show what PlayStation can do,” he said.

While Bluepoint’s potential to embrace a game of its own is exciting, don’t expect to see it anytime soon. The studio has seen rapid growth, working on five PlayStation remasters or remakes, compilations and ports over the past decade, while transitioning from remasters to remakes in 2015 with Shadow of the Colossus and in 2020 with Demon’s Souls.

“When we work on a remaster, on a remake, we are very fortunate and […] the original team finishes the game, we get this game, and then we spend a few years polishing it,” Thrush said, noting that “polishing” involves, of course, a lot of work and original art and design.

“You start with the blueprint, right? In the original development, there’s a blueprint, you run the plan and then it’s not fun and you throw it away and start again. So, yes, by definition, my default answer will be that original development is obviously, it takes more time. It has to, otherwise you don’t make a good game.”

Considering PlayStation’s recent commitments to being willing to postpone games to allow teams to achieve their vision in reasonable planning, Hulst says this will be standard for Bluepoint and any other of Sony’s diverse studios.

“It’s always been about making quality games in a way that’s sustainable for the teams, for the individuals on those teams. Obviously, when we acquire a team like Bluepoint, that’s a long-term plan, right? “Snapshots,” Hulst said, explaining that the recent postponements of titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok are not a cause for concern.

“We are very happy with the development progress, I feel good about the decision we made there. [com Horizon e God of War]. It’s the mindset that we prioritize people. We are a company of people. Everything we do is about the developers, their health, their creativity, their well-being.”

Why PlayStation bought Bluepoint and why Bluepoint wanted to be acquired

Although PlayStation and Bluepoint have been working together for years, Bluepoint has remained independent throughout this period. Now that has changed and Hulst and Thrush commented on why they both decided to make the acquisition official and bring Bluepoint under the PlayStation umbrella. A big part of the reason was the mutual willingness to want to make this working relationship as beneficial as possible to both sides in order to allow the studio to produce the best content.

“Bluepoint is at a time where there are few who know PlayStation better than they do, because they’ve worked with so many different teams in their respective iconic franchises and had a wonderful developer vision,” said Hulst, explaining that he allowed the team to finish Demon’s Souls before starting discussions about the acquisition.

“We express this better together, ensuring that Bluepoint can focus on games, focus on what they do best, on creating amazing worlds, wonderful character development, and making use of all the resources we have to offer,” said Hulst.

From Thrush’s perspective, the two sides work very well together, with the acquisition allowing both sides to continue doing what they already do, without any other external impediments.

“We’ve loved working with PlayStation all these years. There’s no one else we want to work with so we started talking to them and it just worked,” explained Thrush. “And now our future is clear. As Hermen was saying, we have all these opportunities. We have all the support from Sony. We don’t have to grow into a giant studio. to maintain the studio culture.”

To put it bluntly, the purchase allows Bluepoint, and Thrush, as studio president, to focus on creating the experiences they want and not worry so much about the security and stability of the team as a whole.

“In the past I also led an independent studio and I realized that the amount of work you do, even when there are solid partnerships, […] there’s a lot of wasted energy in it,” elaborates Hulst. “I know if we get that off Marco’s back and allow him to focus on what he wants with the team…I think it’s good for both sides. It’s good for them because they can do what they love the most and great for us because there’s even more Bluepoint focus on what we want. And that means awesome content, awesome games to be created by Bluepoint.”

Thrush shares the sentiment, highlighting opportunities the studio has had in previous games, such as the ability to hire the London symphony orchestra to score Demon’s Souls or being able to tap into PlayStation features like motion-capture studios and more.

While PlayStation has been buying several studios recently — Firesprite, Nixxes and Housemarque were acquired as first-party studios this year — Hulst explained that Sony’s approach comes from a desire to allow studios to do the best job possible with the resources of PlayStation available.

“The way we look at our group of studios, and now we have 16 internal teams as part of PlayStation Studios, is very much how we look at our games. It has to be done right, it has to fit qualitatively, it has to be the right game. thing goes for teams. Teams need to have a collaborative mindset,” said Hulst. “They need to be quality driven. We’re just buying studios because we feel that together we’re going to do something that will be better than if we did it separately.”

Sony won’t stop looking for potential acquisitions, explained Hulst, but studios need to share the same brand values ​​and be able to expand what is offered to PlayStation players.

“We’re always open to building new relationships or bringing new people home, but only if we adhere to the mindset of prioritizing quality and the right kind of innovative content, new experiences, diverse experiences. Because all these teams share a lot, but they’re also a lot different from each other, and that’s what I appreciate,” said Hulst. “And I think that’s what the PlayStation audience, PlayStation fans deserve, is this diverse list of games coming through PlayStation Studios.”

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

