POCO C31 launched with Helio G35, 5,000 mAh battery and affordable price

After many teasers and some leaks, the POCO C31 is finally among us. The new smartphone was announced in the Indian market with the difficult mission of surpassing its older brother’s success and delivering the best value for money in its category.

So it has that cheaper cell phone design, with a polycarbonate finish and texture detail on the back. The display is a 6.53-inch IPS LCD and HD+ resolution. This panel has a 20:9 aspect ratio and features a 5 MP camera notch.

In search of delivering good processing power, we have it here too the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It works in conjunction with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and memory can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

Check out the design below: