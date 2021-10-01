POCO C31 launched with Helio G35, 5,000 mAh battery and affordable price

After many teasers and some leaks, the POCO C31 is finally among us. The new smartphone was announced in the Indian market with the difficult mission of surpassing its older brother’s success and delivering the best value for money in its category.
So it has that cheaper cell phone design, with a polycarbonate finish and texture detail on the back. The display is a 6.53-inch IPS LCD and HD+ resolution. This panel has a 20:9 aspect ratio and features a 5 MP camera notch.
In search of delivering good processing power, we have it here too the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It works in conjunction with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and memory can be expanded using a MicroSD card.
Check out the design below:
Need to take everyday photos? The POCO C31 has a 13 MP main camera and it is accompanied by macro and depth units with an additional 2 MP each.
This cockroach has a fingerprint reader on the back, it brings P2i coating to protect against splashing water and two SIM chips are supported.
When it comes to autonomy, POCO guarantees that the C31 has a 5,000 mAh cell that supports more than 1,000 load cycles. The manufacturer also prides itself on presenting an ad-free interface on the smartphone, but the user will be forced to settle for Android 10.
Announced in blue and gray, the new POCO C31 goes on sale on October 2nd. You can see the official price of all variants below:
- 3GB + 32GB – 8,499 rupees (~BRL 620)
- 4GB + 64GB – 9,499 rupees (~BRL 694)
What did you think of the new POCO C31? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.