Police arrest gang that adulterated and resold old cars

Argentina’s federal police carried out a mega-operation to arrest criminals specializing in illegally reselling old cars. During the action, the agents fulfilled search and seizure warrants in 16 locations and arrested six people, suspected of falsifying documents and tampering with the numbering of parts.

The suspicion is that the group, called the “gang of old cars” by Argentina’s federal police, tampered with the records and then resold the goods as if they were legally regularized to collectors. In all, 115 vehicles from different periods, including automobiles, motorcycles, trucks, buses, pickups and even a tank, were in the criminals’ possession.

Video by the Argentine Federal Police on one of the 16 arrangements of ayer, from which 115 collection files with false documentation and 800 thousand dollars in cash were rejected.

In the operation, US$ 769 thousand (equivalent to approximately R$ 4.2 million) and 1.41 million Argentine pesos (approximately R$ 78 thousand) were also seized in cash, in addition to two revolvers. The old cars involved in the gang’s scheme are under court blockade, but have not been seized by the police.

Old Museum Car Search

Among the 16 places where the police carried out court orders was the Museum of Old Tractors and Trucks of Luján, which works next to the zoo in the Argentine city. After the action, the entity manifested itself, stating that all vehicles in the collection have a history of documentation and are in a regular legal situation and that everything is still in place. Information is from Argentina Autoblog.