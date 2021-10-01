Policeman sentenced to life in prison for femicide

the british police wayne Couzens, The 48-year-old was sentenced to life in prison today for the March rape and murder of young Londoner Sarah Everard, whom he handcuffed in mock arrest, in a case that has shocked Britain.

The murder took place in “especially brutal, tragic and devastating circumstances,” London criminal court Judge Adrian Fulford said in announcing the sentence against Wayne Couzens.

The disappearance of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, during the confinement of winter (northern hemisphere, summer in Brazil), moved the entire country, sparked massive protests and sparked a debate about the safety of women on the streets.

Couzens, an agent in the London police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, admitted to the kidnapping, rape and murder in July. She was recognized thanks to surveillance cameras and detained on March 9 at her home in Deal, in the south east of England.

Everard, returning home on March 3 after visiting friends in south London, was strangled and burned. His remains were found in a forest a week later.

British police officer Wayne Couzens will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Sarah Everard in March of this year Image: Reproduction/Sky News

In the first of two days of hearings, District Attorney Tom Little explained to the court on Wednesday how the police officer detained the young woman and accused her of violating restrictions, which at the time prohibited meetings in other people’s homes.

Couzens, who was off duty, kidnapped Everard in “fake detention”, “handcuffing her and showing her his badge,” he said.

Security camera footage in the street showed the scene. A couple passing by in their car also testified and assumed that a plainclothes police officer was making an arrest, the prosecutor said.

violence against women

Everard’s murder opened a debate about violence against women in the UK. Thousands of women of all ages have turned to social media to express their feelings of insecurity, describing the threats and harassment they face in public places and asking politicians to do something about it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government responded by introducing a new strategy in July to combat street harassment and violence against women, which includes more night patrols, increased funding and the creation of a new national police directorate to improve the response time for these crimes.

In mid-June, his government apologized for “failing” for years with thousands of rape victims, after the prosecutor’s office was informed of a drastic drop in the number of convictions for sex offenders and rapists, despite allegations having nearly doubled. since 2015-2016.

Immediately after the disappearance, vigils and memorials were organized in London in honor of Everard, visited even by Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William.

These meetings, however, were banned due to the pandemic, which generated images of police handcuffing protesters to the ground and sparked a new debate on the attitude of the London Metropolitan Police towards women.

In July, the Independent Police Conduct Office announced that it was investigating 12 officers for issues related to the Couzens case.

“I think what a lot of women are waiting for is ‘we’re sorry and this is what we’re doing to make sure this doesn’t happen again,'” Roxanne Tiffany, a 20-year-old student protesting in front of the court with a banner, told AFP which said “the Metropolitan Police have blood on their hands”.

The victim’s mother, Susan Everard, declared herself “torn with horror” at Wednesday’s hearing. “I’m outraged that he took advantage of being a police officer to get what he wanted,” he said.

*With information from AFP