Policeman sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing woman in London

A former agent of Police Metropolitan of London was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, 30, for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 33-year-old woman who disappeared in March while returning home in the south of the country’s capital. Sarah Everard, executive of a multinational, left a friend’s house when she disappeared. She spent a week missing before her body was found in a city 100 kilometers away from the capital. Witness statements and proceedings led investigators to police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, who confessed to the crime. After two days of trial, the judge in charge of the case, Adrian Fulford, found that the defendant used the police apparatus to convince the victim that she was being arrested for breaking rules against Covid-19 before kidnapping her, committing the crime of sexual violence and murder by asphyxiation. In addition to the damage done to Sarah’s life and to the victim’s friends and family, the Court found that the former police officer “has damaged the public’s confidence in the police in England.”

Series of protests across the European country were held after Sarah’s death calling for an end to violence against women in the UK. Among the famous voices that have joined the cause is that of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick apologized to Sarah’s family and said the police are “devastated” by the incident. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement stating that the government will do “everything possible to prevent these heinous crimes from happening and keep our community safe.”