Poll A Fazenda 13 shows partial of who leaves in the vote of the second farm; see · TV news

O partial poll result de A Fazenda 2021 points out that Bil (Arcrebiano de Araújo) is the one with the least chance of getting out of confinement this Thursday (30). The ex-BBB appears with 42.45% of the votes to stay. Dayane Mello and Mussunzinho are more threatened by the public.

By the part of the questionnaire of the TV news, the actor who is the son of comedian Mussum (1941-1994) is the one with the least support from the audience of the reality series on Record, with 25.12% of the choices.

The situation of former Big Brother Italy is a little more comfortable, with 32.43% approval of survey participants. More than 90 thousand votes were registered until the publication of this text.

At UOL poll , which has more than 34,000 participations, the situation is a little different: Bil is also a leader, with 40.63% of the votes, but is practically tied with Dayane, who has 40.54% of public support. Isolated in the last place, Mussunzinho has 18.83%.

Polls only indicate a trend on the part of the audience. The result of voting in polls has no scientific value or influence on Record’s official website.

Who leaves The Farm 13?

Mussunzinho did not participate in the Farmer’s Test because he was vetoed by Marina Ferrari, who had the power of the flame. Bil and Dayane were defeated by Gui Araujo in the dispute for the leadership of the house and ended up in the countryside. On Wednesday (29), the three threatened defended their stay.

“This here is another dream for me, it’s the third reality show I’m participating in. From my experiences, I think I’m doing well. I’m being me, I want to stay,” said Bil.

“I want to thank you for everything you have done for me. I really want to stay, I want to be close to the people who like me and also those who don’t, because they will have to put up with me. I really want to stay”, commented Dayane.

“Guys, I came here for a purpose. It’s not for me, oddly enough, but for people who are worth a lot to me. I’ll go wherever I can, I ask for your strength. I’ll be upset if I leave , but it’s with you,” defended Mussunzinho in A Fazenda 13.

