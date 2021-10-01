Portela is baobab! Wanderley Monteiro partnership wins Portela dispute

The partnership of Wanderley Monteiro, Vinicius Ferreira, Rafael Gigante, Bira, Edmar Jr, Paulo Borges & André do Posto 7 won the Portela samba-enredo dispute. The school will take to Avenida the plot “Igi Osè Baobá”, developed by carnival artists Renato Lage and Márcia Lage. * HEAR THE SAMBA CHAMPION HERE





“It is always a great joy and motivation to compose for Portela. It’s my heart school. We try to allude to Africa with Portela. We are very happy with the samba and the result. We do it with a lot of emotion and feeling. The spirit of the partnership was very cool”, said Wanderley Monteiro, in an interview to the website CARNIVALESCO.





Luis Carlos Magalhães, president of Portela, stressed that the carnival gained the signal of its accomplishment with the inflow of resources and the advance of vaccination. “Things are evolving for real and that leaves us with very good expectations. The samba-enredo forms a public and the carnival needed to update itself and seek new audiences. Our plot is very strong and deep. I know what the baobab represents and what it represents as an anthem that encourages people to conquer new spaces”.

Vice-president of Porto, Fábio Pavão showed optimism with the work for the next carnival. “We live in a moment of hope. Vaccination has advanced and we can resume with fewer and fewer protocols. The heat without an audience is something completely new. The public is the essence of the samba competition, not the composers’ fans, but the people from Porto, and that’s why we organized an event to feel the segments. We produced the prototypes in Cidade do Samba and we are advancing”.

Mestre Nilo Sérgio revealed that he won’t change anything on the drums for next year’s show. “It was cloistered and we went back. We lost a lot of friends. For 2022, we talked and we won’t touch the battery. I’m going to parade with 280 drummers. I’ve seen the fantasy sketch. I loved it, I liked it a lot”.

Interpreter Gilsinho celebrated the return of Carnival. “Everyone was homesick. The school is happy to be able to get back to work. I’m also at Tom Maior (in São Paulo) and the rehearsal times don’t cross”.

By Danilo Freitas and Rennan Laurente