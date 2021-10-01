Power cut due to non-payment will be allowed again from this Friday; Enel will make installment program in SP | São Paulo

In São Paulo, Enel Brasil launches, as of this Friday, a debt negotiation campaign with special conditions for low-income customers registered in the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE), with the possibility of splitting overdue bills in up to 13 sometimes with exemption of late fees and monthly interest of 1%.

Those with an income less than or equal to half the minimum wage or registered in the CadÚnico with a monthly income of up to three minimum wages and who have a chronically ill person whose treatment requires the continuous use of vital equipment that depend on electricity; in addition to beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), the elderly or people with disabilities who have a family income of up to a quarter of the minimum wage per person.

Negotiations can be made online (on Enel’s website) or by calling 0800 72 72 120. Customers can also negotiate in person, at service outlets, by prior appointment.

Suspension for default may occur, for example:

Due to non-payment of the bill related to the provision of the public electricity distribution service;

Due to non-payment of chargeable services, such as emergency reconnection and post disconnection or removal.

Before suspending the supply of energy, the distributor must send a notification to the consumer. According to Aneel’s resolution, this notification must be “written, specific and with proven delivery or, alternatively, printed prominently on the invoice”, and the shipment must be made at least 15 days in advance.

In the case of low-income families, the distributor can negotiate the debt installment in at least three installments.

The ban on cutting covered about 12 million families that fall under the social tariff for electricity. This does not mean that all families had suspended cuts during this period, but that from now on they may suffer power interruptions if there is no payment of the electricity bill.

Last year, Aneel had adopted a similar measure, but initially the ban on cutting for non-payment covered all residential consumers and essential services.

The agency then extended the suspension until the end of 2020, but only for low-income consumers.

To cover the loss of revenue that distributors had with the measure, Aneel allowed companies to stop paying compensation owed to consumers who suffer from power outages exceeding the limit allowed by the agency.

By December 31, distributors must credit unpaid compensation to consumers.

The social tariff is a public policy that grants discounts on the electricity bill to low-income families. The consumer receives a monthly rebate on the electricity bill that varies according to the consumption table.

Benefit from the social tariff: