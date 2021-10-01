power cuts due to default are again effective for low-income people

As of this Friday (10/01), the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will apply the power cut again for lack of payment to low-income consumers. The measure had been suspended since April for families registered in the social tariff.

Aneel had suspended the power cut due to default for low-income people due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the measure would be applied until June 30th, but the agency chose to extend the deadline until September 30th.

In all, about 12 million families that fall under the social electricity tariff were benefited by the measure. So far, there is no forecast that another postponement will be approved.

The rules for power cuts due to default remain the same. They were only suspended for low-income people. For this class, Aneel may offer debt installment options in at least three installments.

Remembering that the suspension of the cut does not mean that the distributor would no longer charge the invoices. However, before making the cut, Aneel has the obligation to send a written notification, proven to be delivered or printed on the consumer’s invoice.

This notification must be sent 15 days before the cut is made. Until then, the consumer can regularize their situation.

Aneel’s social tariff

Aneel’s social tariff is a measure that gives discounts on the electricity bill to low-income families.

Consumers have exemptions from the cost of the Energy Development Account (CDE) and from the cost of the Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy (PROINFA.)

In addition to this exemption, consumers also receive a monthly rebate (discount) on the electricity bill that varies according to the consumption table.