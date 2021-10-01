Prevent says GloboNews does “lynching” and the channel reacts







The anchors of ‘Conexão GloboNews’ Leilane Neubarth, José Roberto Burnier and Camila Bomfim Photo: TV / Playback

At the GloboNews Connection this Friday (1), anchor José Roberto Burnier read a note sent to the station by Prevent Senior. The health operator investigated by Covid’s CPI, for alleged irregularities in the treatment of patients, accuses Grupo Globo’s news channel of “lynching”.

Earlier this week, commentator Octavio Guedes launched a question that started to be addressed in the channel’s main newscasts: if it is financially harmed by this scandal, will Prevent Senior be able to guarantee service to its 550,000 customers?

Guedes dismissed the hypothesis of a “plot” against the company because no other supplementary health group would be interested in taking over Prevent Senior’s client portfolio, made up mainly of elderly people with chronic diseases, a profile that generates high costs for private plans. The journalist suggested that the government should have a strategy to assist these policyholders if the operator plunges into crisis or goes bankrupt.

In the statement read live, Prevent Senior ruled out the possibility of failing to fulfill its commitments and stated that GloboNews promotes “economic terrorism” in front of the cameras. Anchor Leilane Neubarth read a text in response. He said that the station discloses “information of indisputable public interest”.

The attention of the CPI and the press turned to Prevent Senior after reporter Guilherme Balza, from Globo and GloboNews, revealed the confidential study of drugs without scientific proof in patients suspected or diagnosed with covid-19, the pressure on doctors against such practice and issuing death certificates without registering covid as the cause of death.

In the note addressed to GloboNews journalism, the health operator denies the accusations and warns that it will prove its innocence in court. Through interviews on TV with Covid’s CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Prevent Senior will have a leading role, alongside the federal government, in the report that will suggest the accountability of public and private agents for errors in the management of the pandemic .

“Even not investigated, President Jair Bolsonaro will be included in the final report”, warned Calheiros when speaking at GloboNews Connection of today.