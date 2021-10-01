Prevent Senior policyholders sign a petition afraid of losing their agreement – 10/01/2021 – Balance and Health

Amid complaints against Prevent Senior, health plan clients fear they will be harmed. For this reason, the Amigos da Prevent group, which brings together 54,000 people on Facebook, released a petition asking the authorities for “greater responsibility in the investigations and disclosure, with respect to the thousands of beneficiaries who may be affected”.

Hosted on the website change.org, the petition was posted on Sunday (26) and, until this Thursday (30) night, had gathered more than 6,700 signatures. In the text, the group also says it expects Prevent Senior “total transparency at this time and that the health services provided are maintained with the same quality.”

Prevent Senior, which has 550,000 policyholders, entered Covid’s CPI radar after receiving a dossier of 15 physicians from the operator. In the documents, they report that patients, without consent, were used as guinea pigs for studies with drugs against Covid-19. The company is also accused of defrauding death certificates.

In addition to the Senate, the São Paulo City Council approved, this Thursday (30), a CPI to investigate Prevent Senior. In the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, there is also a project for a CPI. On Monday (27), a request was filed by deputies. To come into operation, however, the CPI still needs to be approved in committees and in the plenary.

“We don’t want to be forgotten”, says Maria Cândida Quintale, retired and one of the coordinators of the group. “We were not frightened by the agreement, but worried that something would happen to the company and we would be left without assistance.”

Quintale assesses that if it is proven that the company did, in fact, commit irregularities, it must respond. “But, for now, we are waiting”, she says, who considers that, even if the operator is found guilty, she does not believe that all doctors would be involved in the problems.

“If there was a team or someone in the administration who committed something, it has to be punished, but not the company because the vast majority should not be involved in it”, he says.

Despite the complaints, she says she maintains confidence in the health care provider. She mentions that her husband will undergo heart surgery next week. “If I was worried about poor care, would I put my husband in their hospital? No way.”

Sueli Eid coordinates another Facebook group, called simply Prevent Senior, which brings together 18,000 beneficiaries of the agreement. Since Covid’s CPI began, she reports, she has received daily messages from policyholders concerned about the company’s future.

“Most are seniors who came from other agreements,” she says. “We want to continue to have coverage, regardless of what happens at the company.”

Eid comments that, within the group, it is common for discussions to take place, as the vast majority believe in the innocence of the company. Thus, she says, when someone speaks ill of the operator, requests come from users for the critic to be removed from the group.

However, the administrator guarantees to maintain plurality. “I say it’s not like that and I argue that they have to understand that there are people who think differently”, he says.

Through a note, Prevent Senior informs that the company respects the manifest of the beneficiaries, but “asks them to be calm”.

The statement guarantees that the “company is solid, will maintain the quality of services provided and will continue to take care of people.” In addition, the operator states that it repudiates “anonymous complaints brought to the CPI and believes that technical investigations in the judicial sphere will reach the truth of the facts”.

Lawyers in the health area claim that, today, there is no sign of such concern among beneficiaries.

Elton Fernandes, specializing in causes related to health plans, analyzes that it is a highly capitalized company, with high net income. “The State has no interest in an operator that serves the elderly going bankrupt,” he says.

Also a lawyer, Gabriel Massote Pereira agrees that there is still no data for such alarmism. He explains that if, ultimately, the company goes bankrupt, the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health) normally intervenes so that unassisted beneficiaries can migrate without grace to other operators.