Priest is accused of sexually harassing and raping monks in Minas Gerais

Father Ernani Maia dos Reis, 53, is accused of raping and sexually harassing at least eight monks, and morally harassing 11 other people who lived under his authority, with humiliation and verbal aggression. The information is from a UOL report.

The crimes would have happened between 2011 and 2018, when the priest was leader of the Mosteiro Santíssima Trindade, in Monte Sião, Minas Gerais. The eight victims of sexual harassment were men, aged between 20 and 43 years. Of the 11 morally harassed, ten were women.

According to the report, the religious used his place as spiritual leader to win the trust of the members of the monastery to abuse the victims, to whom he offered “psychoanalysis sessions”.

The Catholic Church responded to the report saying that “it has never denied any fact (of it) or act attributed to the exercise of leadership in the community” and that it has not been silent on the case. However, it is not known that the religious has suffered punishment from the entity.

Also according to UOL, Ernani denied the accusations, but refused to answer questions in the report. Today, he lives in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo, where he maintains a psychoanalysis practice.

