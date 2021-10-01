Prime Gaming’s free games in October are great

Amazon announced which games and content will be made available via Prime Gaming in October. Surprisingly, the selection includes relatively recent releases such as Star Wars: Squadrons, the excellent horror game Alien: Isolation and even Ghostrunner, an independent hit set in a Cyberpunk world.

Access to free content includes, as informed in a press release:

| “Starting in October, Prime Gaming will get even bigger with Apex Legends. Prime members can get the Electric Royalty Bundle with an epic Wattson skin and a shocking new look for the Volt SMG. latest news for your Legends.” New World | “Players can grab their gear and embark on one of Steam’s most played games with the first Prime Gaming Pirate Pack for New World, which includes Pirate Attire, Pirate Stance Emote and 5000 Marks of Fortune. Stay tuned for more Prime Gaming content in the coming months as Amazon Games will continue to celebrate the launch of New World.”

| “Prime members can redeem the Jammed Pack, Warzone 2021 World Summer Championship Pack and World Series of Warzone Pack to help win the popular first person shooter.” Genshin Impact | “Players can get 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Orbs of Mystic Refinement and 40,000 Lives in the open world RPG.”

The free games of the month will be: