Prime Gaming’s free games in October are great

Amazon announced which games and content will be made available via Prime Gaming in October. Surprisingly, the selection includes relatively recent releases such as Star Wars: Squadrons, the excellent horror game Alien: Isolation and even Ghostrunner, an independent hit set in a Cyberpunk world.
Access to free content includes, as informed in a press release:
- Apex Legends | “Starting in October, Prime Gaming will get even bigger with Apex Legends. Prime members can get the Electric Royalty Bundle with an epic Wattson skin and a shocking new look for the Volt SMG. latest news for your Legends.”
- New World | “Players can grab their gear and embark on one of Steam’s most played games with the first Prime Gaming Pirate Pack for New World, which includes Pirate Attire, Pirate Stance Emote and 5000 Marks of Fortune. Stay tuned for more Prime Gaming content in the coming months as Amazon Games will continue to celebrate the launch of New World.”
- Call of Duty | “Prime members can redeem the Jammed Pack, Warzone 2021 World Summer Championship Pack and World Series of Warzone Pack to help win the popular first person shooter.”
- Genshin Impact | “Players can get 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Orbs of Mystic Refinement and 40,000 Lives in the open world RPG.”
The free games of the month will be:
- Star Wars: Squadrons | “Coming in October, players will be able to master the art of starfighters in an authentic piloting experience, while feeling the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space combat with their squadron.
- Alien: Isolation – Coming in October, players will be able to discover the true meaning of fear in a survival horror with an atmosphere of constant dread and deadly danger.”
- ghostrunner | “Developed by Polish studio One More Level and published by 505 Games, Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat in an original setting that mixes science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes.”
- Song of Horror Complete Edition | “Theme The Presence, a mysterious entity you can’t face: stay alert, hide and breathe slowly in this third-person fixed-camera survival horror.”
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky | “Follow the legendary Red Baron and cheat death on your way to victory in the action arcade game that puts you in the middle of the air battles of World War I.”
- Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures | “Enter the colorful world of West Wallaby Street in a series of four exciting adventures brought to you by Aardman Animations, creators of the animated films of Wallace & Gromit, and award-winning Telltale Games.”
- blue fire | “Embark on an extraordinary adventure through the desolate world of Penumbra and explore unique temples filled with increasingly difficult 3D platform challenges, diverse enemies, quests, collectibles and more.”
- Tiny Robots Recharged | “Solve legions of puzzles and riddles in this amazing escape adventure.”
- Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape | “Enter this adventure of beating and comedy with elements of stealth that takes place in a different kind of apocalypse, in which the only thing that can eliminate the virus is whiskey.”
- Secret Files 3 | “Dream couple Max and Nina announced their upcoming marriage in the latest installment of the Secret Files trilogy.”