Princess Mako of Japan to abandon royal status to marry commoner on the 26th

Princess Mako of Japan and her fiance Kei Komuro announced this Friday (1) that they will get married on October 26, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The union has caused controversy in Japan and requires her to give up her royal status.

The 29-year-old granddaughter of former Emperor Akihito and commoner Komuro announced their engagement in 2017.

Princess Mako and Komuro met while attending the International Christian University, in Tokyo in 2012.

Before being introduced as the royal bridegroom, Komuro was best known as the “Prince of the Sea” after appearing on a beach tourism campaign for the city of Fujisawa, south of the capital.

The couple are expected to move to New York after the wedding, where Komuro works as a lawyer.

The princess will supposedly forgo a payment of more than $1 million, which she was supposed to receive to start her new life outside royalty.

Under Japanese imperial law, only male heirs can inherit the throne.

If the other unmarried princesses in the family were to marry commoners, they too would lose their royal status, despite the impossibility of assuming the throne.

The princess’ departure from Japan and the abdication of royal status could leave the imperial family without enough members to fulfill its public obligations.

Yoko Wakatsuki contributed this report.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)