Procon São Carlos warns about the application of a new scam involving the PIX

Several people are receiving an SMS message on their cell phone informing them of an appointment through the PIX. In the scam, the citizen receives an SMS from a supposed banking institution, confirming the scheduling of a payment via PIX in a certain amount. Then, the same message suggests that, if the person has not made any appointments, that they click on a link to cancel. It is important to note that this link is false and the consumer, by providing bank details, ends up a victim of the new scam.

Procon São Carlos advises consumers to exercise caution before carrying out any type of banking transaction and if they are a victim of the scam, go to a Police Station to register a police report and also immediately inform the bank about what happened.

“It is important to emphasize that no bank asks for PIX confirmation via SMS, so it is very important for consumers to pay extra attention and when faced with a situation like this they should prefer a personal and trustworthy contact with their branch. And never provide data to third parties”, warned Juliana Cortes, director of Procon.

In case of doubts or complaints, the consumer can contact Procon São Carlos through the telephone number 3419-4510 which is also WhatsApp or by e-mail: [email protected]

