Prosecuted, Google says the most searched word on Bing is… Google

Google, sued by the European Union (EU) for $5 billion (BRL 27.2 billion) for negotiating with manufacturers and allegedly forcing them to install the company’s Chrome browser and search app, is appealing in court under the argument that he is simply the best at what he does.

Google’s search engine would be so good, says the company’s defense, that in its main competitor, Microsoft’s Bing search engine, the most searched word is… “Google”.

The 2018 process wants to force the internet giant to give Android users the possibility on cell phones to install other browsers and search engines on their devices, which by default already come with Google products, due to commercial agreements.

Google denies that it forces consumers to use its products

“We have evidence to show that the most common search query on Bing is ‘Google’ by far,” attorney Alfonso Lamadrid told the EU General Court, as reported by Bloomberg.

“People use Google because they want to, not because they’re forced to,” the company says in its defense, justifying why it dominates the search market — a partial reason why it is sued.

“Google’s overall search market share is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google over rival search engines.”

The company’s argument for users to choose its services is a key part of its call for the record fine set in 2018. At the time, Google head Sundar Pichai posted that Android “created more options for everyone, not less” .

But Margrethe Vestager, then EU Competition Commissioner, said Google was sued for making Android makers preinstall its search app and Chrome browser — and paid to make it the only preinstalled app — meaning that only 1% of people downloaded a different app search.

In a similar case, the UK Competition and Markets Authority opened a process to analyze whether the market concentration exerted by Google and Apple is hurting smartphone consumers.

The focus is to analyze whether, by offering “closed systems” with services such as music, TV and video streaming, shopping, banking and also technologies that run on smart devices such as speakers, watches, home security and lighting, companies they would not be violating the competition rules.

In France, Google was sued by the competition authority in July for €500 million (about R$ 3 billion) for not respecting the provisional measures imposed last year, which required the company to negotiate “in good faith” with the press about financial compensation for the content published on the platform.

Russian example may indicate that Google is not that unanimous

While Google presents a narrative in the case against the EU that it is the absolute favourite, Russia can provide an example of how more balanced market competition could be achieved in the technology sector.

Following similar complaints from the country’s regulator, before the EU lawsuit, Google began offering Android users a choice between Google, Yandex and Mail.ru as the default search engine the first time they use the Chrome browser.

Yandex, in about a year, has seen its share of mobile search rise from 34% to 46% of the Russian market, according to Statcounter, a company that counts digital market share data.

In 2021, Google takes up 60.3% of internet searches in Russia, while Yandex takes 38.4%. The other competitors are below 1% share.

The presence of the American company bothers the government of Vladimir Putin, who tries to control digital platforms through fines and threats.

In early September, the Russian president was ironic in conversation with students on Knowledge Day, and when responding a boy didn’t seem to know what YouTube is.

During the lecture to the students (children in the age of 10), Putin criticized the “internet junk” and the way the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, saying that the only things the Americans have achieved after occupying for 20 years the country was a collection of tragedies and defeats.

