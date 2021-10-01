Protesters throw red paint on Prevent Senior’s facade – 09/30/2021 – Balance and Health

Amid complaints involving Prevent Senior, this Thursday morning (30), a group of 40 protesters protested in front of the company’s administrative headquarters, located in Paraíso.

In the act, which was organized by the Popular Youth Movement, the health operator’s façade was painted red. In addition, “assassins” were written on the sidewalk in white ink.

One of the protesters wore a mask with the face of President Jair Bolsonaro and a green and yellow sash with the word “murderer”. On the hands, a poster that mimics the medicine package written “covid kit”, “premeditated murder”, “contains 30 deaths in pill” and “premeditated sale by the genocidal government”.

The act, which lasted 15 minutes, was packed with screams like “Prevent assassin” and “Prevent kills and calls for high death”.

Júlia Aguiar, national coordinator of the Popular Youth Movement, said that the act was a denunciation. “We don’t want a company like this to be a reference for a government in the fight against the pandemic. We want the value of the SUS and care so that the Brazilian people can have security”, he says.

Shortly after the act, when the demonstrators had already left, four Military Police vehicles went to the scene to investigate what had happened. THE sheet, one of the officers informed that the PM received a call about the act and said that an investigation of the place would be carried out.

Company employees also gathered on the sidewalk to talk to police officers.

CPI OF COVID

The health plan operator is at the center of the CPI that investigates the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The company is accused of having administered drugs without scientific proof against the coronavirus without consent to patients who sought care in its units.

Prevent Senior is also accused of tampering with the registry of coronavirus cases attended to on the network.

Distinguished patients, such as infectious disease specialist Anthony Wong and the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, Regina Modesti Hang, died from complications of Covid-19, but the diagnosis is not included in their medical records and death certificates.

Journalist Diogo Mainardi accused the operator of omitting the cause of his father’s death. Advertiser Enio Mainardi died in August 2020 after Covid’s diagnosis and treatment at one of the company’s units.