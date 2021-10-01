Public Ministry accuses money laundering and embezzlement under Carlos Miguel Aidar’s administration – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

“What happens in São Paulo is resolved in São Paulo.”

This was the famous phrase that former president Leco repeated most when he took over the club in October 2015.

He arrived at the position after the resignation of Carlos Miguel Aidar, after questioned negotiations.

But having become the worst president in the history of São Paulo, with five years of accumulated failures in football and indebted the club, Leco also proved to be a terrible analyst.

What happened in São Paulo did not remain in São Paulo.

After years of investigation, the Public Ministry denounced eight people on charges of fraud and money laundering in the Carlos Miguel Aidar administration.

The accusations are very serious, according to the MP.

In the process, published by Gazeta Esportiva, investigations reached the conclusion that Carlos Miguel Aidar and Cinira Maturana, then his girlfriend, appropriated R$ 752 thousand, which would come from São Paulo.

Aidar’s legal director, Leonardo Serafim, would have received R$ 70,000 to approve the José Roberto Cortez Advogados office, paying more than the average of São Paulo lawyers, despising, for example, the jurist Ives Gandra who worked for free for the club.

There are two central moments in the investigations, the hiring of defender Iago Maidana and the negotiations with Under Armor.

Among the accused is Douglas Schwartzmann.

He was director of marketing and communication in the Aidar administration. He is accused of laundering R$100 thousand. Schwartzmann is the current secretary general, in the Julio Casares administration.

Those involved deny the charges.

Board members pressure Julio Casares to remove Douglas Schwartzmann from the club. Until the charges are cleared up.

The technical crisis of the team was not enough.

Now, the club’s exposure.

Leco, again, was completely wrong…