Qualicorp launches Qualistore physical stores, changes its visual identity and announces new strategic positioning

Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros (QUAL3) announced this Friday (1) that it is expanding its sales and customer service channels with the launch of its network of physical stores, Qualistore.

The first eight units are fully operational and located in shopping centers in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

In conjunction with the inauguration of Qualistore, the company launched, on the same date, its new brand, visual identity and its new strategic market positioning. Result of an extensive study of the brand, Quali starts to present itself

as the most complete platform for choosing health plans in Brazil, said in a statement.

“Under the campaign motto ‘More choices for you. More Quali para your life’, the new positioning highlights the most diversified portfolio of product choices in the health area available to Brazilians. In addition to being stamped on the main communication channels, the new brand can already be seen at Qualistore”, pointed out the company.

According to the company, brand renewal and Qualistore are part of the company’s strategy to reinforce its pillars of growth and customer relationship. At the store, consumers will have at their disposal a specialized and qualified service to hire their health plan through Quali, which has the largest portfolio of collective plans in Brazil, with medical, hospital and dental coverage, national and regional coverage, with or without co-participation, among other benefits.

In addition, informed the company, the space will offer all the necessary support for customers who need to clarify doubts or even change their plan. Partner brokers, in the Unbeatable category, will also be able to use the facilities of the new stores for customer relations.

The eight Qualistore units are located in the following locations, in São Paulo: Shopping Anália Franco, Shopping Pátio Paulista, Shopping Taboão, Shopping Vila Olímpia; and in Rio de Janeiro: Carioca Shopping, Botafogo Praia Shopping, North

Shopping and Plaza Niterói.

