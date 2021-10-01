quartet is in the sights of Corinthians for 2022

The projection of the Corinthians for next season should shake up the hiring market. The Alvinegra board promises to be surgical and bring heavy reinforcements to the cast, which arrive to wear the mantle permanently, without the need for adaptation.

In this sense, the club sees the signings of Romarinho and Paulinho with good eyes. Both athletes have already passed through Timão and left fond memories for their fans. This is expected to happen again in 2022, but they need to accept a reduction in their maturities.

Two other players are also on the Corinthians board’s radar for next season. It is the duo Dentinho and Anderson Talisca. Both athletes had initial negotiations in previous seasons, but there was no progress, mainly due to the amounts involved.

Corinthians is not expected to hire all four names in 2022, but all of them are in the sights of the directors and the one that best suits the club’s financial scenario will certainly receive an official proposal. For this to happen, it will be necessary to wait for the opening of the transfer window for next year.

Remembering that Paulinho was close to a deal with Timão this year, but chose to accept an offer from abroad, only that he was free in the market again. Forward Romarinho is at the end of his contract with Al-Ittihad and can sign a prior agreement with another club from January 2022.

Dentinho and Anderson Talisca also show interest in playing for Corinthians and this could be close to happening. When questioned, both athletes reveal that they dream of wearing the alvinegro mantle and this possibility may become real next season, but it is still necessary to wait a little longer to have an outcome.