Rainer Cadete shocks when exposing Bruno Montaleone’s “volumão” on the web

Rainer Cadet caused a real stir on their social networks. Used to sharing more daring personal clicks, the actor, this time, shared with his followers a rather hot photo of Bruno Montaleone.

The record was made behind the scenes of the recordings of Secret Truths 2 and shows Bruno in swim trunks, exhibiting a volume that caught the attention of internet users. “A good booker handpicks his models“, said Rainer, referring to his character Visky in the serial.

In the comments, there were several more angrier messages. “Where are you going to travel, boy?“questioned one. “That this is swollen?”, wanted to know another. “What a delight, both would do”, stated a third. “Love someone how Visky looks at model volume“joked another person.

In a recent conversation with GQ Brasil, Rainer Cadete spoke about the importance of Visky for his life and for his sexuality: “Made me make peace with my feminine side. Because of the society we live in, men have a sick masculinity that doesn’t make up with the movements that are happening. It makes me research, interested and curious about different topicss”.

“Everyone asks me about my sexuality, it seems like it’s a very important issue. I hope that in a little while we don’t care about that. Each one expresses their sexuality and their gender in a unique way”, revealed.

“I don’t feel like I discovered anything, it just manifested, but I always understood myself that way”, he stated, also saying that, from the LGBTQIA+ community, he is in the “+”.

In the chat, the heartthrob also talked about the changes for the new season of Secret Truths:

“Brazil is no longer the same, Globo is no longer the same, fashion is no longer the same… in short, I am no longer the same. A lot has changed. New paths for characters. Visky has a bigger space, has more prominence in the plot. He didn’t stop working in the field, he developed and matured. I think people will be able to identify all of this. He is more secure about himself and his sexuality. It continues with these two sides, the shadow side and the light side”.