Real closes worst quarter since the start of the pandemic and faces a challenging end of the year

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) – The Central Bank showed up in the market and took the dollar in cash from close to 5.50 reais, but the currency still closed at the highest level since April, recording the biggest gains for September and for the third quarter in six years.

The interbank dollar even dropped earlier – dropping to a low of 5.3674 reais, down 1.15% – but still in the morning it began to gain strength, a move that intensified in afternoon trading as the market added a premium of risk from fears of fiscal easing related to emergency aid.

Thus, the Brazilian currency began to take off more than its peers, some of which had gains against the dollar on Thursday.

But the BC’s announcement in the afternoon of an extraordinary auction of 500 million dollars in foreign exchange swaps pushed the price away from peaks – at the maximum intraday, the spot dollar was 5.4771 reais, up 0.87%, while in the futures market the rate exceeded 5.50 reais.

Still, the real ended the day in the second worst position in a ranking of 33 pairs of the dollar. Only the Mexican peso MXN= (-0.55%) fell further.

“The real thing is getting hit from everyone and from all sides. I think this auction should have already taken place”, said Joaquim Kokudai, manager at JPP Capital.

“For some time now, the real at this level has been bad for the economy… We are paying the price for taking too much risk back there, due to the lack of confidence (in the government and in the BC). Everyone likes Paulo Guedes’ speech, but there is no confidence that he will be able to implement the speech”, added the manager.

A sign of constant uncertainty on the monetary policy side, the interest rates projected by the DI contracts of the B3 0#DIJ: rose again in this session, with investors seeing the Selic ever closer to 10% at the end of next year, in a scenario of an upward bias in inflation, after the release of the BC’s Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI).

In the foreign exchange market, there are those who have assessed that with the swap auction on this Thursday, the BC only met a specific flow. However, some saw the operation as a way for the Bacen to “mark territory” and generate some discomfort for those bought in dollars.

This is at a time when inflation soars and may gain additional pressure from a rebirth of the CLc1 oil rally, LCOc1 in the foreign market, which directly impacts the outlook for already inflated fuel prices – which were at the center of important talks political authorities in recent days.

At the close of this Thursday, the BRBY spot dollar rose 0.36%, to 5.4496 reais on sale. It is the highest level since April 27 (5.4625 reais).

The currency entered the seventh trading session of gains, already close to matching the streak of eight rallies that occurred between the end of June and beginning of July.

In September, the dollar advanced 5.36% – the biggest appreciation since last January (+5.53%) and the strongest for the month since 2015 (+9.33%).

In the third quarter, the currency jumped 9.51%. It is the most intense appreciation since the three months ended March 2020 (+29.44%), when the Covid-19 pandemic shook global markets for the first time.

For the period from July to September, this year’s increase was the most vehement since 2015 (+27.55%).

In 2021, the dollar rose 4.97%. And the exchange rate enters the fourth quarter surrounded by a scenario seen as more challenging – fiscal risk in Brazil, pressured inflation, chances of tightening monetary policy in the US and fears about the pace of activity in Brazil’s biggest trading partner, China.

“Potential easing of the spending ceiling amid a worse global environment is raising the risk of the domestic currency closing this year weaker than our estimate of 5.33 to the dollar,” warned Citi professionals in a statement.

“The real is still facing a path of weakness”, summarized in a report Bertrand Delgado, from the global markets area of ​​the French bank Société Générale, citing difficulties in the progress of structural reforms, a “high risk” fiscal situation, leadership of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in voting intention polls, worsening in terms of trade, China and Fed (US central bank).

“Brazil is still vulnerable to the resurgence of the pandemic,” he added, citing that less than half of the population has completed the full course of immunization.

