Real Fact – Education professionals claim surprise with changing bank to receive salary

Employees working in the Education sector in the municipality of Conselheiro Lafaiete allege that they were surprised by the information about the change of bank branch to receive salaries.

This Thursday, September 30, several employees attended the Banco do Brasil agency to open accounts, still with doubts about the issue.

Asked about the matter, the municipal secretary of Finance, Claudio Castro de Sá Filho, informed that the municipality is following what is determined by Federal Decree nº 10.656, of March 22, 2021. The document regulates Law nº 14.113, of 25 of December 2020, which provides for the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (FUNDEB).

Pursuant to the decree, funds will be made available to FUNDEB by the transferring units to Banco do Brasil SA or Caixa Econômica Federal, which will distribute the amounts owed to the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities.

Deadline



Professionals working at the Department of Education, in contact with Fato Real, claim, however, that the municipality could have passed on the information in advance and with clarification, preventing a large number of people from needing assistance at the bank at the same time. “They could have planned it, even made a stopover. But not. Left it to the last minute. Now we are in this queue and still with a lot of doubts”, said a server who preferred not to be identified.

According to the decree, financial institutions will have a period of 180 days, counting from the date of publication of the decree, to implement the necessary adjustments in their systems for the operationalization of the foreseen procedures. The decree was published on 03/23/2021.