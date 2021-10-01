Recovered, Keno trains normally and should reinforce Atltico against Inter

Recovered from a virus, forward Keno trained normally alongside Atltico’s teammates this Thursday morning, in the City of Rooster. With that, the 32-year-old striker should strengthen the team in this Saturday’s duel against Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship. Keno was out of the 1-1 draw with Palmeiras this Tuesday, in Mineiro, in a game that decreed the elimination of alvinegra in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. He also missed 0-0 with So Paulo, last Saturday, in the 22nd round of Series A.

Striker Diego Costa, meanwhile, is still recovering from a muscle problem in his left thigh. The pain took him out of the last two games at Atltico. The club has not officially informed if there was any injury and has not given a deadline for returning to the pitch.

new focus



After the fall in Libertadores, the Atltico focuses on the Brazilian. The team leads the competition with 46 points – eight more than second-placed Palmeiras.

This Thursday’s activity was the first in the field for the holders with a focus on the match against Internacional. The teams face off this Saturday, from 9 pm, in Mineiro, for the 23rd round.

In the re-presentation of this Wednesday, the athletes who started the game with Palmeiras did a regenerative work in the gym.

For the duel with Inter, the tendency is for coach Cuca to repeat most of the team he has been in the starting lineup. There are, however, doubts regarding the attack. Keno and Savarino may gain opportunities, while the maintenance of Eduardo Vargas on the team is uncertain.

With that, an Atlantic likely has Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Savarino (Vargas or Keno) and Hulk.

The definitions will be made by Cuca in the last training session before the match, this Friday. The activity is scheduled for 3:30 pm, in the City of Galo.