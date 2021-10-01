Remember the Jetsons? Amazon Launches Home Robot on Wheels to Help You at Home

Video: Amazon / Disclosure

The future has arrived! Remember Rose, the smart robot who did everything in the future family home in the 60s? Amazon has launched its first home robot, powered by Alexa smart home technology. The new invention is not yet for sale in Brazil and can only be purchased by consumers abroad through an indication. The interested person needs to take a survey to indicate if the Amazon Astro would be a good fit for their own home.

According to a report in Vice magazine, the robot’s developers at Amazon would have said that the purchase of the Amazon Astro should happen through referral because the device doesn’t do well with ladders. Therefore, Amazon’s modus operandi is to avoid a house with lots of stairs, which can be a risk for the robot.

Photo: Amazon / Disclosure

The project is being developed by the e-commerce giant since 2018, in partnership with Walt Disney. The new invention is designed to handle tasks like home monitoring, adjusting routines and reminders, and playing music and TV shows while on the move.

Photo: Amazon / Disclosure

According to the e-commerce giant, the technology is much more than an Alexa device on wheels. It can be remotely controlled when you are not at home. For example, it can be used to check pets, people or even home security. While patrolling the house, the robot can even warn if it sees anything unusual.

Amazon Astro costs between $1K and $1.5K. The company claims the robot was also made to avoid consumer concerns about privacy. With this, it is possible to program it not to go to certain areas of the house. Furthermore, the device can also have its cameras and microphones turned off.

The Astro comes equipped with a periscope camera that sticks out of its head, and this can be considered frightening to some people. However, this functionality can be very useful as the camera can show, for example, if you turned off the stove before leaving the house.

Amazon’s idea is to say that the robot can work as an accessibility device, mainly to care for the elderly. The desire is to make the e-commerce giant’s products more integrated with people’s daily lives. Amazon wants Astro to be like a member of the family once it is widely available.

Photo: Amazon / Disclosure

Amazon is known for occasionally making unusual smart home technology, like the 2018 Alexa-controlled microwave. Other devices the e-commerce giant has already produced include Amazon Glow: a video calling device that has the ability to design an interactive “touch screen” on the floor or table in front of you.

There is still no forecast for Amazon Astro to be sold in Brazil. However, as usual, the team from Here’s the Band B Tip is keeping an eye on market trends and innovations. On the day Astro is available, we will have other material on the subject here on the portal.