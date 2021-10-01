Remo starts heroic draw in the end against Sampaio | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

Clube do Remo conquered an important point away from home on Thursday night (30). The Azulinos drew a draw against Sampaio Corrêa, in Castelão, in Maranhão, in a game valid for the 27th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. With the result, the remistas remained in ninth place, now with 37 points, the same number as Tubarão, which remains in 10th. Léo Artur and Lucas Tocantins scored the goals of the duel

| (Photo: Samara Miranda/Remo)

Clube de Periçá was lost after the conceded goal. The Azulinos began making mistakes with easy passes and counterattacks for the team from Maranhão. Felipe Conceição’s team was not there. Lucas Siqueira, Marcos Júnior, Arthur and Gedoz did not appear in the game, so much so that the first two left at halftime. In the second stage, Victor Andrade was once again undisciplined and left Filho da Glória e do Triunfo in his hands, after being expelled after a violent entry into Pimentinha.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Leão improved in the match and began to put pressure on Maranhão, who were completely lost after the departure of their 11 shirt. Remo took advantage of the opponent’s wrong ball exit and tied the game with Lucas Tocantins.

Lucas Siqueira was bad and left at halftime | (Photo: Samara Miranda/Remo)

SEE HOW THE BID TO BID WAS:

Upcoming appointments:

In the 28th round of the Brazilian Series B, Clube do Remo will receive the leader Coritiba. The match is scheduled for next Monday (04), at 20:30, at Estádio Evandro Almeida, Baenão. On the other hand, Sampaio Corrêa will face Londrina, which opens the relegation zone, at Estádio do Café, in Paraná, one day earlier, on Sunday (03), at 8:30 pm Brasília time.

Remo got the tie in the final minutes | Samara Miranda/Remo

The game:

First time:

Both Remo and Sampaio started the confrontation with many passing errors. However, it didn’t take long for the game to gain quality. Sampaio started to try to impose their game rhythm and sought to take advantage of Leão Azul’s outings. At 6 minutes, Watson hit the crossbar after blundering out of the remista ball.

Felipe Conceição’s team tried to stay with the ball and always used Rafinha, who would double with Felipe Gedoz. However, they were not successful in the actions. At 11 minutes, after Alyson charged laterally in the area, the azulina defender took a nap and the ball passed by everyone, leaving for Pimentinha who released a rocket. Thiago defended, but Léo Artur took the rebound and opened the scoring at Castelão.

Sampaio tried to get out in quick transitions by the ends of the field after mistakes by Remo, while Clube de Periçá tried to get through the middle and in aerial balls. The best chance for the people from Pará was with Rafinha, who kicked to great defense by Luiz Daniel, after taking advantage of Lucas Siqueira’s low cross.

The game dropped in intensity and Tubarão started to attract Leão to their field. It was working. Dear Bolivia left at speed and took advantage of the slowness in the Azulina defensive transition. A penalty was awarded, but the little flag canceled what would be a great chance for the home team to increase the advantage. Thiago still made a great save at 40 and prevented the Azulinos from being at a greater disadvantage for the break.

Second time:

Felipe Conceição did not like what he saw of his team in the first stage and promoted three substitutions at halftime: Jefferson, Pingo and Matheus Oliveira took the place of Rafinha, Marcos Júnior and Lucas Siqueira, respectively. Sampaio made a change, but excluding Watson to put Luiz Gustavo in, but the reason was the yellow card.

Sampaio Corrêa followed better in the match. Pimentinha was the highlight of the game and Raimar couldn’t find the shirt 11. In one of the moves in which the attacker scribbled over the side, Victor Andrade arrived strong, with the sole of his boot and missed. After reviewing the VAR, referee Rafael Martins de Sá canceled the yellow card and gave a direct red to the 11 azulino.

Even with one less, Remo improved in the match. Sampaio felt too much the departure of Pimentinha, the best player on the field. The Azulinos almost reached a draw in the 36th minute with Raimar, after using the ball on the back of the defense, but the lateral did not take advantage. Leão Azul threw themselves into the attack, trying to stifle the final and got a draw with Lucas Tocantins in the 43rd minute.