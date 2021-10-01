Renata Fan denies pushing hairdresser and justifies: ‘Technical failure’

The presenter Renata Fan spoke about the video in which she appears allegedly pushing an employee in the Band’s “Jogo Aberto”. On today’s show, she denied the push and justified the incident as a “technical flaw”.

The footage of the situation was caught before the “Open Game” airing on YouTube yesterday. The presenter appears “moving away” the hand of the hairdresser (see below). Renata Fan, who was criticized for the episode on social media, also said that she is against any kind of violence. She even stated that the professional has been her friend and co-worker for 12 years.

Finally, Renata Fan said she is “tired because today people just want to invent, practice injustice, bring bad facts or create something that doesn’t exist”. (Watch below from 19:50)

See the full statement:

I’m going to ask permission to speak with the viewer who follows us, in my case since 2007 here at ‘Jogo Aberto’. Yesterday we had a technical failure, it happens in any work environment, we started the program in a very tumultuous way and, unfortunately, without me knowing, we went to YouTube earlier. There was an image on the internet that looked like I was pushing someone, who isn’t my makeup artist, it’s my hairdresser. actually this [empurrão] Did not happen. We didn’t know, everyone was still a little crazy here.

I mean, if there’s one thing I’m against, in football and in sport, and in life above all, it’s the issue of violence. I would never do that to anyone. Other than that, the specific person has worked with me for 12 years, she is my friend, she knows my intimate life like few people do. She is close to me, she goes to my house. Then this [empurrão] would not happen.

I’m a little tired because today people just want to invent, practice injustice, bring bad facts or create something that doesn’t exist. I am a person whose philosophy of life is to clarify anything. I think positive, I want to improve every day, I’m someone who has been working here since the first ‘Open Game’, on February 5th, 2007. From one year to the next, I chose to have only five days of vacation so as not to abandon the program, so as not to leave people facing a pandemic alone. That’s me, I respect the human being and the most important words in my life are ‘good morning’, ‘good afternoon’, ‘good night’, ‘thank you’ and ‘please’. This is me, this is my way. I don’t want people to denigrate what I am as a person, as a human being, I have a very strong character, I demand it directly from people, I am tough when necessary, but I know how to thank, I know how to praise… and humility, who is humble does not say that he is humble, but practices humility. That’s my life motto. I have a lot of respect for my work and, especially, for the people who make up my work, because they are the soul of what we do here, of my professional life. They are the ones who show me what is right, what is wrong, how to evolve. Denilson is here, he’s known in the video, but there are a lot of people behind the scenes who are just as important. And here at the Band I know the security team, the cleaning staff, I know the people in the newsroom, I know the people who are not public, and these I’ve had many discussions, and they are as important as those who arrive at the house yours. If there was any misunderstanding, if this image, even though it wasn’t all that important for me to be talking, but I no longer want people to say anything, lie, or use my name with things that are not the reality.

It was just that. I’m very happy here in ‘Jogo Aberto’, I’m happy here in the Band. We made mistakes together and we got it right together. Working as a team is not simply blaming someone or passing on responsibilities, it’s being together and holding hands in any situation and that’s what I’m going to do in my life, here and always.