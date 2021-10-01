Renata Fan is accused of ill-treatment against a Band employee and speaks out; video

Renata Fan had a moment behind the scenes of Band leaked this Thursday (30). Before going live on Open game, a glitch showed her taking a professional out of her way in the program’s studio and netizens to accused of mistreating the employee.

In addition to being shown on TV, the sports event also has a live broadcast on Youtube. And the studio images were leaked before to whoever was watching over the internet. It was possible to see the moment when a hairdresser tries to fix Renata and she takes it off with her hands (see below).

Band Charge

The video of the moment soon reverberated on social networks and the presenter of the Open Game was accused of mistreating the professional. After the repercussion of the scene, the blonde spoke live on the Band and denied that he mistreated the employee of the station, of whom she said she was a friend.

Renata Fan rebuts indictment

“We had a technical failure and, unfortunately, unbeknownst to me, we went to YouTube earlier. And then there was an image on the internet that looked like I was pushing someone. And actually it didn’t happen“, explained Renata.

The presenter argued that the professional is her longtime friend. “I want to say that one thing I’m against is violence. I would never do that to anyone. Other than that, the specific person has worked with me for 12 years, is my friend, knows my intimate life like few people. She is close, she goes to my house. So that wouldn’t happen”, he stated.

“I’m tired because today people just want to invent, practice injustice, they want to bring bad facts or mainly create a situation that doesn’t exist. And I am a person whose philosophy of life is to clarify anything. I think positive, I want to improve every day”, vented the owner of the Open Game.

“This is me, a person who respects the human being. This is me, this is my way. So I don’t want people to denigrate what I am as a person, as a human being. I have a very strong character”, continued the presenter of the Band.

Renata confessed that sometimes she is tough, but that she doesn’t mistreat people. “I’m tough when needed, but I know how to thank and praise. Whoever is humble does not say that he is humble. Whoever is humble, practices humility. This is my life motto”, declared.

“I have a lot of respect for my work and, especially, for the people who make up my work., because they are the soul of what we do here, they are the soul of my professional life. They are the ones who show me what is right and wrong, and how to evolve”, she finished.

leaked video

Check out the video in which Renata Fan takes the Band employee out of her way, backstage at the Open Game.

Our Renata Fan @RenataBFan how well you treat the people who work with you!!! pic.twitter.com/0Zi5Bbj2kZ — Official Malacheia🍥 (@Malacheia3) September 30, 2021

