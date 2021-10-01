Renato Augusto values ​​Corinthians’ structure and reveals that he had a proposal for a European club

Midfielder Renato Augusto is about to complete the seventh game of his second spell at Corinthians. With his recent return to Brazilian football, the athlete commented on the assertion that players with his experience only return to the country due to the lack of options in the foreign market.

“I thought I wouldn’t be more than 28 years old, I’m 33 and I’m feeling good. It is an exaggeration to say that it only comes back when there is no market. I had a proposal from Europe, from PSV, from Holland. But I wanted to go back to Brazil, come to Corinthians“said the shirt 8 on the podcast “Today Yes”, of GE.

The player deepened the issue even further by pointing out the recent arrival of other athletes who, according to him, had possibilities of signing in Europe. Renato also cited the club’s professionalization in the East Zone, a factor that also impressed striker Willian.

“Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, has a market, Willian too. Hulk, from Atlético-MG, had proposals from Europe as well. He preferred to come close to his family. And the clubs here have become more professional, they have a lot of structure. Corinthians owes nothing to anyone, they have a structure that teams in Europe don’t have. There’s also the question of the family… It’s natural to go back,” he added.

Since his first time at the Parque São Jorge club, in 2015, Renato Augusto has had a streak of 15 games without losing with the Alvinegra shirt. The unbeaten streak may increase this Saturday, when Timão faces Red Bull Bragantino, at 7pm, away from home, in the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

See more at: Renato Augusto.