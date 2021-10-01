Renault and workers agree on layoff plans at the Greater Curitiba plant

Employees of the Renault vehicle manufacturer, located in São José dos Pinhais, approved on Wednesday afternoon (29) a set of measures that include a voluntary redundancy plan (PDV), an involuntary redundancy plan (PDI), a reduction in employment journey and layoff. The proposals are the result of the global crisis of components that has impacted the functioning of the automobile industry.

With the worldwide shortage of semiconductors – a fundamental component in modern vehicles – Renault accumulated around 37 days without production in 2021 at the plant in Paraná. With that, the company claims a loss of competitiveness.

According to the Metallurgist Union of Greater Curitiba (SMC), the joint proposal between the company and the union aims to reduce 250 jobs via POS and PDI. In addition, the company must implement a layoff regime – in which employees do not go to the factory and have their salary reduced – and a reduction in working hours.

In all, 550 workers, out of the 5,000 employed by the company, are expected to be affected. All from the production area.

