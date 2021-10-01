Report points out boxing results manipulation scheme at the Rio Games – 09/30/2021 – Sport

A report published this Thursday (30) concluded that there was a match-fixing scheme in boxing at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

The investigation, led by Richard McLaren and commissioned by Aiba (International Amateur Boxing Association, in English), states that the first of three stages of the investigation focused on the controversial decisions of referees and judges at the Games.

“The qualifying competitions on the way to Rio-2016 were the testing ground for corruption and manipulation in the fights in Rio,” said McLaren.

There are indications that the scheme started in 2011, even before the London-2012 Games, and that in Rio-2016 it was fully operational. He also stated that it is up to the boxing authorities, not him, to decide whether to review the Olympic results or any other punishments.

The investigation suggests that nine fights raised suspicions of manipulation while another two more clearly exposed the system.

They would be the dispute for the heavyweight gold medal (Russian Evgeny Tischenko beat Kazakh Vassily Levit) and bronze at bantamweight (Irish Michael Conlon lost to Russian Vladimir Nikitin).

McLaren said Aiba president at the time, Wu Ching-kuo, and its chief executive, Karim Bouzidi, have responsibility for the system.

“He [o diretor] supervised the choice of judges and arbitrators who either knew about the scheme and collaborated with the manipulation or were incompetent, but, because they wanted to continue in their positions, they were complacent and turned a blind eye to what was happening”, he said.

“The disputes were handled for money, for the benefit of Aiba or to please some national federation and its Olympic committees,” he continued.

McLaren was hired by Umar Kremlev, president of Aiba since last year, as an external investigator of the facts. Reports are delivered to the association.

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) stated that it will “carefully study” the findings of the investigation before defining consequences.