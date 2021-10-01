Representatives of 19 clubs ask the CBF not to postpone Brasileirão matches – 10/01/2021

Nineteen Serie A team captains/representatives signed a document against the postponement of Brasileirão rounds. In a document obtained by blog, they claim that the measure could further deplete athletes and impair rest after they have already missed their vacation between the 2020 and current seasons due to the pandemic.

The measure was initially reported by ge.com and confirmed by UOL. Through the petition, the group claims that “athletes from all over the country agreed with the schedule squeezed into the 2021 season, often acting every other day (…), already counting on the 30th vacation period. uninterrupted days, after 12/06/2021, date after the last round”.

Of the 20 clubs in Serie A, only Flamengo did not have a representative in the signed office. The CBF has not yet commented on the matter, but announced that the round would be postponed in Tite’s last call-up for the qualifiers. Not all clubs are in favor of the athletes’ attitude, there is no consensus on the subject. Internacional, for example, has already said that it is in favor of the postponement due to the embezzlement it will have in the rounds 24, 25 and 26.

Atlético-MG, in turn, has already made it clear that it is against the postponement, even if it loses athletes called up during the FIFA-Date. The club wants to take advantage of the moment of leadership in Brasileirão.

The document also states that there are athletes who have already scheduled trips, private commitments and even marriages during this period and that the postponement could harm this vacation period, which serves not only for leisure, but also for the athletes’ physical and mental recovery. They also claim that the change in the calendar could affect players who sign agreements for the only dispute between the States.

Finally, the group points out that the 2022 season will have the World Cup at the end of the year and that the postponement of rounds now could further squeeze next year’s calendar.

The attitude started in a WhatsApp group of athletes and was organized by the lawyer Filipe Rino, without the participation of any union.

Check out the list of signatories:

America Football Club: Patric Cabral Lalau

Chapecoense Football Association: Anderson Leite Moraes

Atlético Clube Goianiense: José Roberto Assunção de Araújo Filho

Ceará Sporting Club: Luiz Otávio Anacleto Leandro

Paranaense Athletic Club: Márcio Almeida de Oliveira

Clube Atlético Mineiro: Réver Humberto Alves Araújo

Cuiabá Sports Club: Anderson Conceição Benedito

Sport Club Bahia: Severino de Ramos Clementino da Silva

Youth Club Sport: William Matheus da Silva

Fluminense Football Club: Frederico Chaves Guedes

Fortaleza Sport Club: Felipe Alves Raymundo

Porto Alegrense Foot-Ball Grêmio: Pedro Tonon Geromel

Red Bull Bragantino: Julio César de Souza Santos

Santos soccer club: Marcos Rogério Ricci Lopes

Sao Paulo soccer club: James Luis Volpi

Palmeiras Sports Society: Felipe Melo de Carvalho

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista: Fabio Santos Romeo

Sport Club Internacional: Patrick Bezerra do Nascimento

Sport Club do Recife: Marcos Antonio Almeida Silva

