Research admits Instagram’s negative effect on young people’s health

Last Wednesday (29), Facebook published two excerpts from a survey it carried out to see how much Instagram harms the mental health of teenagers. The social network is accused of a lack of transparency in the dissemination of reports on the impact of publications, especially among young people.

The technology giant decided to publish excerpts of the research after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) publish a story with six pages of the study. The release by the vehicle came hours before Facebook executives spoke to congressmen from the United States (US) Senate about the matter.

O WSJ he even accused Facebook of knowing the negative influence that Instagram has on the mental health of young people around the world. The company’s executives will have to defend themselves against the accusations and, for that, they will use this produced report.

The effect of Instagram on young people

Despite caveats about the interpretation of the data, the report (which interviewed 565 teenagers in the US, and another 557 in the UK) shows that social networking does affect minors. According to the survey, at least 1% of young people (16 people) responded to the survey saying they had suicidal thoughts because of Instagram.

The majority of UK teenagers (51%) said they also had thoughts about the need to create “a picture perfect” after going to Instagram. Regarding North Americans, the biggest complaint (42%) was that the network made them start thinking they didn’t have a lot of money.

In addition to the correlation with social network, the study looked at general questions about the psychological health of American and British adolescents. The results show that, in general, boys say they have better well-being than girls.

The majority of young people (75% of Britons and 67% of Americans) also responded that they feel socially pressured to look a certain way.

The defense of facebook

While not denying Instagram’s negative impact on teenagers’ mental health, the company defended itself in its own report saying that the survey did not seek to know the causality between social networking and the health or well-being of young people.

According to an excerpt from the survey, although some responses emphasize negative aspects, there are also neutral and even positive responses, that is, indicating that some people feel better about themselves after using the platform.

To make the defense, the company uses the excerpt in which it shows that more than 70% of teenagers said they felt good when interacting with memes or profiles of comedians who follow the network, for example.

About young people who had suicidal thoughts after interacting with Instagram, the company said the rate is quite low, but added: “A person who uses Instagram and already has a suicidal feeling is enough to worry about. That’s why we invest so much in support, resources and interventions for people who use our services.“.

Another issue that Facebook reinforced in its own survey was that the positive and negative effects of Instagram depend heavily on the subjective well-being of teenagers. “Teens with lower life satisfaction are more likely to say that Instagram makes their mental health or the way they feel about themselves worse than teenagers who are satisfied with their lives,” the report’s excerpt argues.