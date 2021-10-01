Responsible for football rules, IFAB says that Palmeiras’ goal against Atlético-MG should not be annulled

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body responsible for making and regulating football rules, analyzed the goal of Palmeiras against Atlético-MG. The move generated controversy, as before the ball entered, forward Deyverson, who was among the reserves, invaded the field to celebrate. According to the organization, the bid was correctly validated.

According to the CBF, the match should be stopped and restarted with a direct free kick. If the invasion was found after the restart of the game, the goal could not be disallowed.

In a note, however, the IFAB explains another determining factor. As written by the entity, referees must always apply the ‘spirit’ and ‘intent’ of the rule. The ‘spirit’ and ‘intent’ interpretation of the rule requires the referees to assess the player’s intention or the impact of the player’s action on the game.”

Thus, ‘the entry of the reserve (in this case, Deyverson) on the field of play does not appear to have been made with the intention of interfering with the game, the players or distracting the refereeing’. “Instead, he seems totally motivated by the emotion of the moment his team scores a decisive goal.’

With that, the goal of Palmeiras was correctly validated and the tie classified Verdão to the Libertadores final. The team now faces Flamengo in the decision that takes place on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay.