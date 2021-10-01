Result of Mega-Sena 2414 today, Thursday (09/30/2021)

The draw of the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2414 today, Thursday, 09/30/2021, takes place from 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Players who match the six tens can win the prize, which is accumulated at R$12.8 million.

Result of the Mega Sena 2414 on Thursday

Check out today’s Mega-Sena 2414 result numbers: 05-04-14-29-38.

Mega winners today

All results of Mega-Sena, and other modalities, can be consulted on our lottery page.

The bet that has all the numbers from the result of Mega Contest 2414 wins the main track prize. If the game has from seven to 15 tens, just check if in this group of chosen numbers there are all the ones that were drawn. You can still win prizes by partially correcting the result: five or four numbers.

To follow the live broadcast of the contest, players can access Caixa’s Youtube channel or Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook. It is still possible to watch the draw of the Mega-Sena result on Saturday on Rede TV channel.

Deadline – All contest winners must redeem the amount within 90 calendar days.

How to receive the award? At Caixa agencies presenting the RG, CPF and the winning ticket, winners can withdraw any amount. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98, winners can also receive at lottery outlets, according to Caixa.

How to receive the betting prize online? Bets registered on Caixa’s electronic channels (app or website), in addition to the aforementioned options, Mega-Sena 2414 lucky winners can transfer the amount to a Mercado Pago account.

