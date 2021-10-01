Richthofen case: mansion where the crime took place appears ‘blurred’ on Google Maps; understand | Brazil



São Paulo – The release of the films “The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” made the case come back almost 19 years after the murder of engineer Manfred Albert von Richthofen and psychiatrist Marísia von Richthofen surfaced.

The couple was killed by brothers Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos, at the behest of their daughter, Suzane von Richthofen, in a mansion located in the South Zone of São Paulo. The curious looking for the address of the house on the internet, however, will come across a blurred image.

The effect used to blur the gate of the residence is already used by Google Street View to blur faces and license plates, for example. However, anyone can ask that their property or anything else that has been photographed by the company be blurred as well.

On the site itself there is a form to make the request, which will be analyzed by Google. Sexually explicit content, harassment, hate speech, and personally identifiable information are some of the reasons why the image may be blurred in accordance with the company’s image acceptance and privacy policy.

The mansion was sold in 2014, two months after Suzane abdicated her parents’ inheritance, and nowadays it belongs to another family. The current residents have renovated the house, including the facade, which was painted white, covering the old graffiti – made after the crime – and the exposed brickwork.

The price for which the two-story house with pool, office and library was sold was not informed.