Richthofen Case: What happened to Suzane, her brother, Andreas, and the Cravinhos?

The public success of films about the couple’s murder Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen were killed by brothers Daniel and christian cloves, in 2002, with the help of her daughter, Suzane Richthofen cast a doubt: what are those involved in the case doing today?

The only heir of the family, Andreas, Suzane’s brother, focused on a promising academic career: he jumped from a degree in Pharmacy directly to a doctorate in Chemistry at the University of São Paulo (USP). At the age of 29, in 2017, he was admitted to Hospital do Campo Limpo, in the south of São Paulo, after being approached by jumping over a wall of a property in the region of Cracolândia, in the center of São Paulo.

Apparently having a psychotic break, he was taken to the hospital, where he was admitted and later released.

Suzane, who was sentenced to 39 years in prison for the death of her parents, has just started taking biomedicine classes at a university in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo. Information is from G1. To attend classes, Suzane will need to use an electronic ankle bracelet and will start the biomedicine course with an expected exit according to a court order. The trip to the institution must be done by private means. The detainee continues to serve her sentence in a semi-open regime.

According to information from Época magazine, Rogério Olberg, Suzane von Richthofen’s ex-boyfriend, put an end to the relationship recently after discovering that she had hidden a bank account worth R$ 120 thousand.

Cristian Cravinhos was sentenced again to four years and eight months in prison and a 23-day fine in 2018 for active corruption, after trying to bribe military police officers when he got involved in a bar brawl. His son even claims to suffer from embarrassment and to be “struck by suspicious looks” every time he needs to present a document with his father’s name. The boy asks for the annulment of paternity in court. “I’m ashamed,” he told the court.

Daniel Cravinhos, Suzane’s boyfriend and responsible for the murders, has been serving his sentence under an open regime since 2018, and already has a new partner. At Christmas 2014, while still in jail, he married biomedical Alyne Bento, the sister of a cellmate.

